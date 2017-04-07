The Road Marking Materials Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

Road marking materials are components used for marking on roads to provide traffic and parking information. Thermoplastic is the one of major material used in road marking. It is a powder paint that has to be heated up to 200o C and then sprayed on road surfaces. When the paint cools down it forms a line that is used to deliver official information. They can also be used by different vehicles to mark parking spaces. Global road marking materials market is likely to testify augmented growth on account of growing demand for road safety and maintenance associated with rising traffic, road infrastructure spending and resulting construction. Increase in global population has directed to an increase in road construction to facilitate faster and easier transportation and trade. The number of accidents on roads has also amplified simultaneously, leading to growing demand for road safety marking and coating materials.

This report examines the global road marking materials market and provides information regarding the revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo Tons) for the period 2014 to 2021. It further elaborates the market drivers which contribute to the growth. It then describes the restraints that are faced by the market. The market is classified into various segments with deep analysis of each segment for the study period.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the road marking materials market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the road marking materials industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Increased awareness for safety on roads

– Infrastructural developments and Roadways Projects in Emerging Economies

B. Restraints :

– Shortage of Raw Materials

– Traditional Methods by Road Contractors

Road marking materials market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Cinkarna Celje

– Evonik industries

– Huntsman pigments

– Amma Global group

– The Sherwin Williams Company

– Geveko Markings

– Swarco Limburger Lackfabrik GMBH

– Automark technologies Private Ltd.

– More

In terms of geography, the road marking materials market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World . The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. Road Marking Materials By Type :

– Paint-Based Marking

– Performance-based Marking

2. Road Marking Materials By Applications :

– Road marking

– Anti-skid marking

– Factory marking

– Car park marking

– Airport marking

