The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading down by nearly 70

points as the Reserve Bank of India has left the repo rate

unchanged in its first bi-monthly monetary policy review of

FY18.

The reǀieǁ Đoŵes iŶ the ďaĐkdrop of the likelihood of ͚El NiŶo͛

disrupting monsoon rainfall and exerting upward pressure on

food prices, and rising global oil and commodity prices.

At 2.35 p.m., the 30-share BSE index Sensex was down 68.96

points or 0.23 per cent at 29,905.28 and the 50-share NSE index

Nifty was down 18.75 points or 0.2 per cent at 9,246.40.

Among BSE sectoral indices, consumer durables index fell the

Most by 0.86 per cent, FMCG 0.78 percent, healthcare 0.65 per

cent and metal 0.47 per cent. On the other hand, realty index

was the star-performer and was up 2.61 per cent, followed by

oil & gas 0.66 per cent, PSU 0.4 per cent and power 0.26 per

cent.

Top five Sensex gainers were Reliance (+1.92%), Bajaj Auto

(+1.33%), Axis Bank (+1.17%), Power Grid (+1.00%) and Infosys

(+0.56%), while the major losers were ITC (-1.61%), Adani Ports

(-1.13%), Coal India (-1.12%), ICICI Bank (-0.93%) and Bharti

Airtel (-0.87%).

Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk

Appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start pouring

Its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of

Early US fiscal stimulus faded further.

Investors were also wary ahead of a potentially tense meeting

Between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese

Counterpart Xi Jinping, the first among the world’s two most

powerful leaders.