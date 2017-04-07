The latest report Global Outdoor Gear Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 added by DecisionDatabases.com to its vast repository provides important statistics and analytical data to give a complete understanding of the market. The report is beneficial for strategists and industry players to plan their future business strategies.

The Outdoor Gear is always adopted by those who love nature, hiking, backpacking and adventure. In our report, the outdoor gear includes outdoor apparel, equipment and gear, as well as outdoor shoes and footwear.

This report focuses on the Outdoor Gear in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Toread

• Sanfo

• Kolumb

• ARCTOS

• Ozark

• Highrock

• Camel

• Nextorch

• Fire Maple

• KingCamp

• MBC

• Vafox

• Snowwolf

• Panon

• Mobi Garden

• K2

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Apparel

• Shoes

• Backpacks

• Gear

• Accessories

• Equipment

Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Outdoor Gear Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Outdoor Gear, with sales, revenue, and price of Outdoor Gear, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Outdoor Gear, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Outdoor Gear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outdoor Gear sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

