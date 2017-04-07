The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Research Report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth during the study period Upto 2021.

The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the volume (KT) and revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. This research study is a descriptive analysis of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report which gives an intellectual understanding of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam industry. Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Growing demand from wind energy market

– Strong demand from packaging industry

B. Restraints :

– Strong competition from other materials

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Armacell International S.A.

– 3A Composites

– Gurit Holding

– DIAB Group

– BASF SE

– Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

– Sekisui Plastics

– Petro Polymer Shargh

– Other

In terms of geography, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of market size during the forecast period.

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Foam Market Analysis By Grade :

– Low-density Foam

– High-density Foam

2. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Foam Market Analysis By Applications :

– Wind Energy

– Transportation

– Marine

– Packaging

– Building & Construction

– Others

