Navisiontech, Inc., the international-based full serviceERP Partner for LS Retail, is pleased to announce that it has been named LS Retail Gold Partner for 2017.

LS Retail Gold Partners have reached a significant level within the partner network through their great performance in sales, service and support to customers using LS Retail solutions. This special group must consistently provide outstanding service and support to customers, and satisfy demanding criteria in their performance and commitment as LS Retail partners.

In that role, Navisiontech delivers a wide range of valuable LS Retail Enterprise Solutions and Services for the Product Sales/Distribution and Premium Hospitality Industries within the SMB segment—especially focusing on Clients in the Luxury, Specialty, and Gourmet channels. Inevitably, such Brand-Forward Enterprises always seem to concentrate on building Awareness and Loyalty in order to grow their market prominence; and in doing so, often become structurally and functionally challenged to adequately meet those goals. Then, with Navisiontech as their solutions partner, they can count on an organization that both shares their vision, and has the expertise to mitigate those challenges by building an end-to-end LS Retail solution that will optimize Efficiencies, drive Market Opportunities, maximize Profitability and Investment Returns, while simultaneously cultivatingcontinuous Organic Growth.

LS Retail Gold Partners will receive their awards at conneXion, the annual retail and hospitality conference arranged by LS Retail. The event takes place in Madrid, 26-27 April, 2017.