Mobile and tech accessories e-tailer LatestOne.com, retains its position as India’s largest online retailer for mobile and tech accessories, by crossing the 2.5 million mark, in terms of number of orders shipped. LatestOne.com being the first player focused on mobile and tech accessories vertical in the country is processing more than 5,000 orders per day on an average. The site has also crossed a milestone of 50 million unique visitors and 3.0 Million customer registrations in a span of 2.5 years.

LatestOne.com has shipped these orders to its valued customers from the company’s fulfillment centers, in New Delhi and Mumbai . LatestOne.com shipped 37% orders to south zone, 26% to north zone, 20% to west zone, 12% to east zone and 5% orders to central zone of the country for FY 16-17. Since the products are of high quality and shipped only from its own fulfillment centers, the company has received only 1.5% returns/refunds since commencement of operations. LatestOne.com receives 25% of orders from repeat customers.

Mr. Ameen Khwaja, CEO and Founder, LatestOne.com said, “It is the trust of our customers, which has helped us achieve the milestone of 2.5 million orders. We are grateful to our one time and repeat customers who have displayed their trust in our products. At LatestOne.com, our focus has always been on value for money and we will continue to offer our customers with affordable, semi-branded and high quality products. We aim to ship another 2.5 million orders in FY 17-18.”

Key highlights

 Vertical focused e-tailer is processing 5,000 orders per day

 LatestOne.com crossed 50 million unique visitors

 Touched 2 million customer base mark

 2.5 million shipment in less than 2.5 years of operations