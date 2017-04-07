Mumbai, April 2017:

Being one of the oldest players in the jewellery industry, Veteran Designer Shillpa Purii will be exhibiting her Spring Summer collection at Style Cracker on 8th & 9th April 2017 at Mahalakshi Racecourse.

The dazzling Bollywood actresses have got their own favourites when it comes trusting someone in terms of perfect jewellery choices. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Sania Mirza, Tamannah Bhatia, Sunny Leone, Soha Ali Khan, Zareen Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Elli Avram, Urvashi Rautela, Swara Bhaskar and few others has adorned designs from “Shillpa Purii”.

The spring summer 2017 line is for summer weddings which comprises of heavy statement neckpieces, chokers, chandelier and jhumka earrings, handgears and maangtikkas.

Since it is a wedding themed collection semi precious stones such as rubies, emerald, high quality pearls have been used along with traditional and indo western designs. Kundan work on stones has been used extensively in this collection.

At Shillpa Purii, we believe in offering jewelry that is stylish yet affordable for the customers. Shillpa Purii is retailing her exquisite jewellery with 35 plus Multi – Designer Stores from across India and Internationally.

Shillpa Purii is exhibting at:

Exhibition: Style Cracker

Date: Sat, 8th & Sun, 9th April 2017

Time: 10 am – 10 pm

Venue: Mahalakshmi Racecourse

Contact: +91 98204 32632

Also available at various online portals:

Carma, Strand of Silk, The Wedding Brigade, Aza Fashions