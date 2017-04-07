The new research report on Heat Exchangers Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014-2021.

Heat exchanger is a device for transferring heat from one fluid to another. It is used in various industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pulp & paper, automotive, sewage treatment and power generation. New technology and regulation in certain region have also helped in the growth of heat exchanger market. North America has the largest market share of heat exchanger. Japan is one of the largest hubs in automotive heat exchangers industry. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for heat exchangers. China and India are the two major markets of heat exchangers in Asia-Pacific.

Download Free Sample Copy Of this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-3580

This report examines the global heat exchangers market and provides information regarding the revenue (USD Million) for the period 2014 to 2021. It further elaborates the market drivers which contribute to the growth. It then describes the restraints that are faced by the market. The market is classified into various segments with deep analysis of each segment for the study period.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Emerging development in HVACR consumption and expansion in Industrial activities

– Development of technology in heat exchanger market

– Growing demand from Asia-Pacific Market

B. Restraints :

– Fatigued development of the heat exchangers market in Europe and North America

– Growing prices for raw materials of heat exchangers fabrication

The heat exchangers market has been segmented based on applications such as chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, paper & pulp and others. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each application in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. Each application has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels from 2014 to 2021 in terms of volume and revenue.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the heat exchangers market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the heat exchangers industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Alfa Laval AB

– Kelvion Holdings GmbH

– Danfoss A/S

– SPX Corporation

– Xylem Inc.

– API Heat Transfer Inc.

– Gunter AG & Co.

– More

In terms of geography, the heat exchangers market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

View More About this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/3580-heat-exchangers-market-report

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. Heat Exchangers by Type :

– Shell & Tube

– Plate & frame

– Air Cooled

– Others

2. Heat Exchangers by Applications :

– Chemical

– Petrochemical and oil & gas

– Food & Beverage

– Power Generation

– Paper & pulp

– Others

Buy Now this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-3580



Other Related Reports :

Global Industrial Fasteners Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Industrial fasteners are essential devices used to join two or more parts to produce efficient machine tools. Fasteners can be standard screws, standard bolts, conventional nuts, rivets, washers, application specific, aerospace grade, etc. Fasteners can be standard and application specific, on the basis of their types and properties. Industrial fasteners have wide range of applications in aerospace, construction, automotive and machinery, electrical and electronics and other manufacturing industry.

View More : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/223-industrial-fasteners-market-research-report