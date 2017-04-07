Academy of Pastry Arts, an International pastry school offering world class training to the aspirational young Pastry chefs, is set to enthrall people of Gurugram by organizing Master Classes hosted by prolific chefs with immense expertise. These workshops will begin from 5th April, 2017 in their Gurugram centre.

Chefs from across the world are known to grace these Master Classes imparting their global experiences and knowledge to Indian pastry chefs, home bakers and industry professions who aim to get their skills up-to-date. The academy promises to hone specialized skills of culinary art, with specialized faculty catering to the intrinsic requirements of the industry. The first three different workshops interspersed over four day each:

5th to 8th April : ‘Art of Sugar Display’ – being undertaken by Jean Francois Arnauld, MOF

9th to 12th April : ‘Petit Gateaux’ – being undertaken by David Bonet, chef at the famous Bellouet conseil

13th to 16th April : ‘Veinnoiseries and Tarts’ – being undertaken by Franck Colombie chef at the famous Bellouet conseil

In-house teams from the academy have represented India on esteemed platforms such as Asia Pastry Cup, World Pastry Cup and Junior Pastry Cup, 2017. The team previously won the Bronze Medal in the Asia Pastry Cup bringing accolades to not just to the academy, but also to the country.

On this announcement, Chef Niklesh Sharma, Director and Executive Chef, Academy of Pastry Arts, had said “We are delighted to announce our 2017 batches of Master Class to promote the finer art of patisserie amongst Indian culinary community. This is for the first time so many chefs of level of MOF, Master Chocolatier, World Champions, Asia Champions are converging in India to conduct classes on various topics. India requires exposure to International Patisserie skills as 60 % of the Executive Pastry chefs & Pastry Instructors reach out to Malaysia for enhancing their skills & Knowledge. Our enriching Master Classes facilitates in bridging this gap, acting as an enabler for all pastry chefs, home bakers and industry professionals to get their skills enhanced.”

The academy has established itself as the finest hub of education in the field of pastry and culinary. They strive to maintain this by bringing in new trends in the field, partner with the best chefs in the industry and take this innovative way of teaching to more people by opening new centres in Asia.

Academy of Pastry Arts India:

Academy of Pastry Arts India is an International pastry school where Professional Pastry Chefs offers a world class pastry Instructions to the aspirations of young Pastry chef.

Inspired by “Make in India “campaign conceptualized by the Prime Minister of India, Academy look forward to provide an exceptionally hands on Pastry Program. Students don’t have to go out of India for Pastry Training as Academy has a clear vision on grooming students for Hospitality Industry as well as a nurturing them to be future young Entrepreneurs as Chocolatiers , Artisan Bakers , Cake designers and Pastry shop owners.

Academy unique commitment is continuous attention to the development of student’s career, from the beginning until long after they leave. Academy offers a rare opportunity to learn the art of pastry in an intimate setting, being personally mentored by masters in their field. Your skills will be finely honed through hands-on practice and repeated exposure to the best pastry techniques, tools, and ingredients.

Under the Flagship Pastry School “ Academy of Pastry Arts Malaysia “ which has the finest Pastry chefs Team in Entire Asia & Middle East. The chef’s team is National Champions, Asia Pastry Champion 2014 and World Ranking of 4th in “World Pastry cup 2015” in France. Visiting Guest Chefs Team from all over Make it one of the top Best 10 Pastry schools in the world.