World Silicon Metal Market Research Report 2021
Silicon Metal is known as a semi-metallic or metalloid, having several of the characteristics of metals. It is the second most abundant element in the Earth’s crust after oxygen, naturally occurring in various forms of silicon dioxide or silicates and very rarely in its pure form in volcanic exhalations.
By types
1101
1501
1502
2202
2502
3303
411
421
441
551
553
Global Silicon Metal Market: Application Segment Analysis
Aluminum Industry
Silicone Compounds
Photovoltaic Solar Cells
Electronic Semiconductors
Global Silicon Metal Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The players mentioned in our report
GSM
Ferroatlantica
Simcoa
Dow Corning
Wacker
Rima Group
RW silicium
UC RUSAL
G.S. Energy
Elkem
Hoshine Silicon
Sanxin
Yunnan Yongchang
BlueStar Silicon Material
Wynca
Liaoning Shuangyi
DaTong Jinneng
