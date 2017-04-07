The report studies Piperonyl Butoxide in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



Piperonyl butoxide (PBO) is an organic compound used as a component of pesticide formulations. It is a waxy white solid. It is a synergist. That is, despite having no pesticidal activity of its own, it enhances the potency of certain pesticides such as carbamates, pyrethrins, pyrethroids, and rotenone.

Request For Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/42086/request-sample



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Piperonyl Butoxide in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Endura

Shuguang Chem

Sumitomo Chem

Yangpu Natural Perfume

Zhongtai Perfume

Anthea Aromatics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-piperonyl-butoxide-market-2017-forecast-to-2022-42086.html



Market Segment by Type, covers

Top Class

A Class

Standard Class

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Indoor Home Use

Gardens

Agricultural

Veterinary

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Piperonyl Butoxide market.



Chapter 1, to describe Piperonyl Butoxide Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Piperonyl Butoxide, with sales, revenue, and price of Piperonyl Butoxide, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Piperonyl Butoxide, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Piperonyl Butoxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Piperonyl Butoxide sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com