The report studies Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Opaque polymer is a styrene acrylic copolymer emulsion to provide the opacity of emulsion paint. The emulsion particle is styrene-acrylic copolymer bead consist of hollow. It is an advanced polymeric opacifiers enginerred mainly to improve the efficiency of TiO2. The opaque polymer can provide an effective way to reduce raw material costs and improve hiding in a range of products, including interior or exterior coatings from flat to semigloss.
Request For Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/42082/request-sample
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Dow
Arkema
Ashland
Interpolymer
Junneng
Hankuck
Visen
Indulor
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-opaque-polymer-opacifier-market-2017-forecast-to-42082.html
Market Segment by Type, covers
Solid Content 30%
Solid Content 40%
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Painting and Coating
Detergents
Personal Care
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) market.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments