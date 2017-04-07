The report studies Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



Opaque polymer is a styrene acrylic copolymer emulsion to provide the opacity of emulsion paint. The emulsion particle is styrene-acrylic copolymer bead consist of hollow. It is an advanced polymeric opacifiers enginerred mainly to improve the efficiency of TiO2. The opaque polymer can provide an effective way to reduce raw material costs and improve hiding in a range of products, including interior or exterior coatings from flat to semigloss.

Request For Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/42082/request-sample



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dow

Arkema

Ashland

Interpolymer

Junneng

Hankuck

Visen

Indulor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-opaque-polymer-opacifier-market-2017-forecast-to-42082.html



Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid Content 30%

Solid Content 40%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Painting and Coating

Detergents

Personal Care

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) market.



Contact Us

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com