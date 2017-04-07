The report studies Hydraulic Hose in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
A hydraulic hose is a synthetic rubber hose, which can withhold high pressure. The hydraulic hose is mainly used to transmit fluid power or fluid within hydraulic machinery. A hydraulic hose is consisting of an inner rubber protection layer, middle rubber layer, steel wire spiral layer and external rubber cover. The inner rubber protection layer resistant to liquids and protects the steel wire spiral layer from corrosion. The external rubber cover protects the steel wire spiral layer against damage. While the steel wire spiral layer plays a role like bones of human.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Hydraulic Hose in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Parker
Manuli
Alfagomma
Yokohama Rubber
Gates
Bridgestone
Eaton
Semperit
HANSA-FLEX
Sumitomo Riko
Continental
RYCO
Kurt
LETONE-FLEX
Dagong
YuTong
Ouya Hose
Jintong
JingBo
Yuelong
Luohe YiBo
Hengyu
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Spiral wire hydraulic hose
Wire braided hydraulic hose
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Engineering Machinery
Mining
Industrial Application
Others
