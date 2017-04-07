Global Conveyor Belts Market Research Report 2017

Global Conveyor Belts Market 2017, presents a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Conveyor Belts market globally, providing basic overview of Conveyor Belts market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure, Conveyor Belts Market report provides development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

In this report, the global Conveyor Belts market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Conveyor Belts in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Conveyor Belts market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bando Chemical Industries

Bridgestone

ContiTech AG

GoodyearContiTech AG

QingDao Rubber Six

Zhejiang Double Arrow

Al Kuwaiti Industrial Solutions

Arabian Universal

Derby Conveyor Belts Industry and Trade

FaBa Commercial Services

Fenner Dunlop Conveyor Belting

Kale Conveyor

Phoenix Conveyor Belts Systems GmbH

Schieffer Magam Industries

Semperit AG Holding

Ziligen AS

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Metal-Reinforced Rubber Conveyor Belts

Fabric-Reinforced Rubber Conveyor Belts

Plastic Conveyor Belts

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Conveyor Belts for each application, including

Food Production Industry

Commercial

Construction Industry

Electricity Generating Stations

Automotive Industry

Chemical & Fertilisers

Packaging Industry

