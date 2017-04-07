World Antifreeze Market Research Report 2021

We statistic auto Antifreeze in this report.

Antifreeze is a type of coolant with antifreeze function. It is Generally used for cars, trucks, bus, tractors, train locomotives, and engineering machinery, etc. Antifreeze has the function of anti-freezing, anti-boiling, anti-corrosion, anti-incrustation scale etc.

Global Antifreeze Market: Product Segment Analysis

Causticity

Toxicity

Freezing Point (101.3 kPa)

Boiling Point (101.3 kPa)

Cost

Global Antifreeze Market: Application Segment Analysis

Paenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Antifreeze Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

The players mentioned in our report

Prestone

Shell

Castrol

Total

CCI

BASF

Valvoline

Old World Industries

KMCO

Exxon Mobil

Chevron

SONAX

Getz Nordic

Kost USA

Recochem

Amsoil

MITAN

Gulf Oil International

Paras Lubricants

Solar Applied Materials

Pentosin

Millers Oils

Silverhook

Evans

ABRO

Sinopec

CNPC

Lanzhou BlueStar

Zhongkun Petrochemical

China-TEEC

Guangdong Delian

