Hong Kong, China; 07, April 2017: For manufacturing robust and durable LEDs and CFLs, manufacturing companies need to conduct dustproof and waterproof testing of the enclosures of these lights. The enclosure is often tested for the level of protection it can provide against hazardous objects, foreign objects, water and humidity.

The company supplies the temperature chamber that can be used for the testing of LEDs and CFLs to ascertain if they can meet the IES standard. According to the company spokesperson, they produce the chamber using the SUS304 Steel and other materials, such as Polyurethane hard foam and ultrafine fiber glass. For heat insulation, silicone rubber strips are used in the chamber. The Korean TEMI display with German PLC is used for displaying the temperature control with the highest degree of accuracy. With a temperature sensor made of platinum, the chamber ensures full safety protection.

They also introduce a waterproof tester that is IEC certified and includes different IP test grades. The test system is suitable for the authentication of electrical and electronics products. It is also a vital system for the quality control department where the waterproof feature of the enclosure of LED lights can be tested. The test system comes with the immersion tank to measure the water depth and also the compressive stress of an enclosure.

Lisun Group also supplies the IEC grade dustproof test chamber for conducting the IP56 test for LED and other luminaries. It can function in an adjustable temperature range between 5 and 50 degree Celsius, while the humidity range is from 45% to 75%. With an environmental test pressure of 85Kpa to 106Kpa, the chamber is suitable for different test dusts, such as dry talcum powder, Portland cement, smoke ash etc. It can efficiently show the dust concentration and can automatically control the amount of dust entering into the cabinet.

