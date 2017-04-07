Leading accounting, advisory and tax services firm Rea & Associates has announced their ability to provide services for businesses at all stages of a merger or acquisition process. The CPA firm, with locations in Mentor and throughout the state of Ohio, provides a variety of financial services for both businesses and individuals.

Rea provides a full range of services related to mergers and acquisitions under the umbrella of transaction analysis services. They describe their transaction analysis and consulting services as focusing on realizing the highest possible after-tax proceeds for sellers and the highest possible purchase price allocation for future tax write-offs for buyers. Throughout the hundreds of business transactions that Rea has been involved in, they report that their approach to seeking the best outcome for both buyers and sellers consistently helps build consensus and mutually beneficial agreements.

The Cleveland area CPA firm looks to maximize after-tax proceeds through a variety of different transaction tax planning strategies. Their strategies include reducing double tax, maximizing intangible assets, tax exclusion & deferral techniques and stock vs. asset sale analysis. https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/53199/?pathWildcard=53199

An exit strategy analysis is also conducted that covers employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), inside vs. outside buyouts, estate planning and re-capitalizations. For companies who work with Rea to put themselves in the most sellable position possible, the firm provides analysis that uncovers whether filing as a C corporation or an S corporation would be most advantageous, as well as strategies that maximize value and identify value drivers. See more information concerning these services and strategies at http://www.knowandgrow.com/business-valuation-experience

Companies on the buyer side of an acquisition utilize Rea’s consulting services that look to minimize acquisition costs, maximize earnings, identify financing options, offer valuation consulting and negotiate price and terms. Further details can be found at http://www.reacpa.com/transaction-analysis-mergers-acquisitions/

Beyond their transaction analysis services, Rea & Associates offers clients a full range of tax, accounting and advisory services. The firm also employs financial professionals with industry-specific experience and track records of success. Many of the services they provide are tailored to the needs of particular industries, including the construction, manufacturing, medical and non-profit sectors. https://www.youtube.com/user/ReaAssociatesOhio

The Rea & Associates Mentor location serves Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga, Ashtabula and Sandusky counties in the Cleveland area. The Mentor office opened in January of 2007, a few months after Rea & Associates merged with a smaller financial services firm in Willoughby Hills, Ohio and relocated to Mentor. The office specializes in assisting the medical and dental industries with their unique accounting needs. For more information on Rea’s services, or to access their podcast or online article library, both of which are frequently updated with relevant financial topics, the firm can be visited and contacted using the information provided below.

Contact:

Company: Rea & Associates

Address: 7201 Center St., Mentor, Ohio 44060

Phone: 440-266-0077

Fax: 440-266-0088

Email: contactus@reacpa.com

Website: http://www.reacpa.com/cleveland-cpa-firm/