(Macao, April 5, 2017) – THRILLER LIVE, a spectacular theatrical concert paying tribute to the world’s greatest ever entertainer, Michael Jackson, will return to The Parisian Macao due to popular demand from April 28 – Sept. 3, 2017. Tickets go on sale today and are available at all Cotai Ticketing box offices.

THRILLER LIVE, which features Jackson’s timeless songs and signature dance moves, has been performed close to 5,500 times and been seen by more than four million people in over 30 countries, continues to moonwalk around the world. It was the debut show at The Parisian Macao’s new Parisian Theatre when it opened in September last year. Due to its amazing reception it is now coming back for an extended season.

Direct from London’s West End where it is now in its record-breaking ninth year,

THRILLER LIVE is a 90-minute, high-energy explosion of pop, rock, soul and disco that takes the audience on a magical audio-visual journey through Michael Jackson’s astonishing 45-year musical legacy.

As well as experiencing his legendary live performance and innovative dance routines, fans can expect to hear their favourite Jackson songs perfectly rendered by the exceptionally talented cast, including I Want You Back, ABC, Man in the Mirror, Black Or White, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, They Don’t Care About Us, Dangerous, Thriller and many more.

Leading the cast of talented performers are Britt Quentin, Rory Taylor, Shaquille Hemmans, Chevone Stewart and Victoria Pasion.

A dynamic vocalist, songwriter, producer and director, Britt Quentin has performed around the world as musical director with the internationally-acclaimed Los Angeles-based jazz-funk-pop vocal group M-pact, before relocating to London’s West End as resident director of

THRILLER LIVE. He has shared the stage with pop superstars including Stevie Wonder, Sheryl Crow, Lionel Richie, Kid Rock and John Meyer, jazz legends Natalie Cole, Herbie Hancock, and Kenny G, and has worked on recordings for Disney, Yahoo and The Cartoon Network.

Rory Taylor is a singer and musician from the UK whose band 54321 has released two albums and performed alongside major acts including Ace Of Base and The Beach Boys. He was runner-up on UK TV’s Superstar singing competition, and has appeared in high-profile international tours of shows including Jesus Christ Superstar, Rent The Musical and West End Women.

Enhance your experience by taking advantage of the THRILLER LIVE Package available from April 21 – Sept. 1, 2017 at one of four world-class hotels at The Venetian® Macao, The Parisian Macao, Conrad Macao, Cotai Central and Holiday Inn Macao Cotai Central, including breakfast. Guests can also dine at over 150 award-winning local and international restaurants and indulge in retail therapy at more than 850 duty free stores. Book a room now to enjoy a getaway in an exciting world of integrated resorts.

Booking period: April 21 – Sept. 1, 2017

Stay period: April 28 – Sept. 3, 2017

The Venetian Macao

Accommodation for two in a Royale Suite starting from HKD/MOP 1,658* per night inclusive of:

• Daily breakfast at Café Deco or lunch at Bambu OR Golden Peacock

• Thriller Live B-Reserve tickets for two

The Parisian Macao

Accommodation for two in a Deluxe Room starting from HKD/MOP 1,278* per night inclusive of:

• Daily breakfast at Le Buffet

• Thriller Live C-Reserve tickets for two

Conrad Macao, Cotai Central

Accommodation for two in a King Deluxe Room starting from HKD/MOP 1,698* per night inclusive of:

• Daily breakfast at Grand Orbit

• Thriller Live Show A-Reserve tickets for two

Holiday Inn Macao Cotai Central

Accommodation for two in a King Superior Room starting from HKD/MOP 1,028* per night inclusive of:

• Daily breakfast at Yum Cha

• Thriller Live C-Reserve tickets for two

Hotline for THRILLER LIVE Package reservations

International call: +853 2882 8829

To learn more about the THRILLER LIVE Package, as well as further promotions and offers, please go to: SandsResortsMacao.com. Booking is valid from April 21, 2017.

With the introduction of the 1,200-seat theatre at The Parisian Macao, Sands China Ltd is adding another dimension to its entertainment strategy in building Macao as Asia’s top entertainment destination. From live music concerts to Broadway and Vegas-style shows, the new state-of-the-art theatre will bring the very best in international entertainment from around the world to Macao and complements existing entertainment venues The Venetian Theatre, Cotai Arena and Sands Cotai Theatre.

“An exuberant blast!”

Daily Mail

“A glitzy concert of song and dance. The hits just keep on coming”

Daily Telegraph

“Dazzlingly well-drilled and brilliantly done”

Mail on Sunday

“Immensely enjoyable”

The Independent

Ticketing details:

Event THRILLER LIVE

Date and Time April 28 – Sept. 3, 2017

8 p.m. (Tuesday – Friday)

2 p.m. & 8 p.m. (Saturday)

2 p.m. & 6 p.m. (Sunday)

Note: There will be no performances on Mondays

Venue The Parisian Theatre, The Parisian Macao

Ticket Prices MOP/ HKD 480 (A Reserve)

MOP/ HKD 280 (B Reserve)

MOP/ HKD 180 (C Reserve)

Ferry Packages Add MOP/HKD 108 to ticket price for a round trip Cotai Water Jet ferry ticket between Hong Kong and Macao

*Not applicable C Reserve

Ticketing Outlets Cotai Ticketing

• Online: www.cotaiticketing.com

• Box offices:

o The Parisian Macao – Main Lobby Box Office (Level 1)

o The Venetian Macao – Cotai Arena and Main Lobby box offices

o Four Seasons Hotel Macao – The Plaza™ Macao box office

o Sands® Macao – Level 1 box office

o Sands® Cotai Central – Sheraton Main Lobby and Holiday Inn Main Lobby box offices

• Phone:

o Macao: +853 2882 8818

o Hong Kong: +852 6333 6660

o China toll-free: 4001 206 618

Hong Kong Ticketing (customer service fee applies)

• Online: www.HKTicketing.com

• Phone: +852 3128 8288

Macao Kong Seng Ticketing Network

• Online: www.macauticket.com

• Selected retail outlets, as listed at www.macauticket.com/TicketWeb/ServiceStations.aspx

• Phone: +853 2855 5555

Photo caption: THRILLER LIVE, which celebrates the life and music of the world’s greatest entertainer, Michael Jackson, returns to The Parisian Theatre from April 28 – Sept. 3, 2017. Tickets go on sale today and are available at all Cotai Ticketing box offices.