Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market: Overview

The primary purpose of antimicrobial packaging materials and technologies is to prevent the packaged items from spoilage and contamination. The rising concerns about food-related infections have augmented the demand for antimicrobial packaging in the recent years. The research report states that the efforts to reduce food wastage in times of food scarcity are also likely to fuel the rise of the global market.

The research report on the global antimicrobial packaging market presents a clear understanding of the various factors governing the market dynamics present in the market. Furthermore, it also studies the nature of the competitive landscape present in the global market and the threat from substitutes and new entrants. The publication provides a holistic outlook of the global antimicrobial packaging market due valuable insights.

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market: Key Trends

The growing prevalence of foodborne diseases and infections due to cross-contamination in food items has led a significant demand for antimicrobial packaging. The growing urbanization and rapid rise in the population has also led to a shift toward eating packaged food items instead of fresh items, which, in turn, has augmented the growth of the global market. The growing disposable incomes, lack of time, and hectic lifestyles have collectively contributed to the global antimicrobial packaging market in direct and indirect ways.

The trend of storing mixes, beverages, spices, and food in households has also spiked the demand for antimicrobial packaging in recent years. Furthermore, growing number of manufacturers vying for increasing the lifespan of various food items are also likely to opt for high quality antimicrobial packaging, predict analysts.

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market: Segmentation

The various materials used for antimicrobial packaging are plastic, paperboard, biopolymer, tin, and glass. Plastics have been predominantly used for making antimicrobial packaging solutions as they are chemically, physically, and mechanically better than the other types of materials. Additionally, plastics can be molded into desired shapes and are known to provide sufficient protection from tears. The elasticity of plastics and its affordable price has also made plastic an obvious choice amongst leading players of antimicrobial packaging market.

However, the rising concerns about waste management and disposal of plastics are shifting the preference of manufacturers toward other materials. The non-biodegradability of plastics is likely to restrain its growth as a material for making antimicrobial packaging in the near future.

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global antimicrobial packaging market is segmented into the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market as the regional market. An exponentially rising population base and rapid urbanization are expected to create a substantial demand for plastic packaging in the coming years. The growing needs of this population base such as convenience meals, packaged food and beverages, and other food items are projected to fuel the demand for antimicrobial packaging in the global market in the coming years.

North America too has been a consistent contributor to the global antimicrobial packaging market. The high number of packaged food consumers who demand hygienic packaging quality are expected to be crucial to this regional market. On the other hand, the Middle and Africa and Europe are expected to be slow but steady consumers of antimicrobial packaging as the regions realizes the importance of quality packaging materials.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global antimicrobial packaging market are Sciessent LLC, Takex Labo Co. Ltd, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Barr Brands International, LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited, Mondi PLC, PolyOne Corporation, BioCote Limited, and Dunmore Corporation.

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Material

• Plastic

o Polyethylene (PE)

o Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

o Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

o High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Biopolymer

• Paperboard

• Glass

• Tin

• Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Technology

• Controlled Release Packaging

• Active Packaging

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Antimicrobial Agents

• Organic Acid

• Bacteriocins

• Essential Oils

• Enzymes

• Metal Ion & Oxidizers

• Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Package Type

• Pouches

• Bottles & Cans

• Carton Packages

• Trays

• Bags

• Cups & Lids

• Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Application

• Food & Beverage

• Personal Care

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

• Middle East and Africa

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

