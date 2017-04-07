Hair care clients of Salon 6 Birmingham, an award-winning 6 Salon in Birmingham, will now have the option of selecting a new line of luxury hair extensions from The Lauren Ashtyn Collection. The line of luxury hair extensions joins a diverse array of products and services offered by the salon.

The line of luxury hairpieces 6 Salon Birmingham will have available was designed by Lauren Ashtyn Guest, the founder and stylist of the brand that carries her name. Lauren Ashtyn Guest is the daughter of a stylist, and thus designs each product in her Collection with a focus on making them suitable for stylists and their clients.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection’s luxury hair extensions are each handcrafted from 100% human European Remy hair. In addition to being manufactured using the highest quality real human hair available, the pieces in the Collection are available in a variety of rich, multi-dimensional colors. While the variety of colors is wide, the luxury hair extensions are also fully customizable: they can be altered to match the color, cut and style desired by a particular client.

Though the extensions are considered an investment due to their high quality, the luxury hair extensions from The Lauren Ashtyn Collection are also designed to be easy to wear. The design utilizes a unique 4-clip attachment system. Not only does the attachment system reduce the application time to a matter of seconds, it also ensures that the extension remains secure without damaging the client’s own hair.

In addition to luxury hair extensions, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection also offers several hair care tools and accessories through their website. Also through their website, the company provides customers with free online consultations to help them determine what product may be right for them before they visit a salon that carries them like 6 Salon Birmingham.

6 Salon has earned considerable recognition for their quality products and services, including being named “Salon of the Year” by Salon Today in 2014 and “Best Salon” by Hour Detroit in 2014, 2013, 2011, 2009 and 2007. They provide clients with a full range of hair care and beauty services including haircuts, hair coloring, make-up application, nail care services, threading and waxing. They are adding the line of products from The Lauren Ashtyn Collection to many other full lines of beauty care products and tools they carry, including major brands like L’Oreal, American Crew and Tigi. Further details can be found at http://www.sixsalon.com/fullmenu/

The salon offers 21 stations as well as a private cutting room; spa services are also available. In addition to 6 Salon Birmingham, the salon also has a 6 Royal Oak location. To make an appointment at the salon, customers can book online through their website or contact them directly using the phone number provided below. https://www.facebook.com/6salon

Contact:

Company: 6 Birmingham

Address: 180 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham, MI 48009

Phone: 248-282-5600

Website: http://www.sixsalon.com