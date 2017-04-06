Market Research Hub (MRH) Report: The growing number of Americans opting for butter over margarine and other oils has lifted the market growth from the past few years. Also, annual per capita butter consumption in the U.S. has risen because the demand for butter is very strong in U.S. This has been studied in the latest report added to the vast offerings of Market Research Hub (MRH), titled as “United States Butter Market Report 2017”. This report evaluates sales (consumption) of Butter with a prime focus in United States market, by focusing on the major players operating in the market.

This research briefly highlights the key factors driving the market along with the opportunities and challenges for the market. The recommendations and inputs given by industry experts are expected to help the leading players and readers in formulating market-centric strategies in the coming years. To analyze the market growth and status, the research considers the revenue generated by the sales of butter between the years 2011 to 2016. Top players along with their information on sales, price, revenue and market share is also well analyzed to present the exact market growth rate.

In the initial section, the buyers will get the information about the overall market of butter along with its classification, application and market competitiveness. Butter is a dairy product which is used as a spread and as a regular ingredient in cooking. From a nutritional perspective, butter is a very good source of protein. This is one of the prime factors, contributing towards the growth of the market.

By type, the market is classified into salted and unsalted butter. On the basis of application, the market segmented into:

Retail

Food Service

Food Processing

Geographically, the report presents the detailed market segmentation with a major focus on these states:

New York

Florida

California

Texas

Illinois

Moreover, it has also analyzed by the study that demand for butter is more in comparison to margarine due to the rising preference of consumers for natural products. Leading players are constantly focusing on producing the low fat and cholesterol butter, due to the rising health awareness among consumers. Additionally, the report states that butter market is growing in developed regions with a lot of product innovation and growing food service industry and food processing industry. This is predicted to benefit the market for butter in the U.S. market.

Amul, Fonterra, Rochefort, California Diaries, Hatsun, KMF, Grassland, OLAM, Murray Goulburn, Westland Milk Products, Organic Valley, Goodman Fielder, Galactika Group etc. are some of the key companies listed in the U.S. Butter Market report.

In the later sections, butter manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market strategy analysis, market effect factors as well as, the overall U.S. butter market forecast (2016-2021) by type & application is carried out.