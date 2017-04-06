‘Secret menus’ has brought a one stop solution for their customer’s ever revolutionary taste buds. In 2017, Taco Bell menu received a new update. The new items are on trial from March 2017. They will permanently be on the menu once the trial becomes a success. Some of the new items are – Doritos Quesalupa Crunch which uses a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos shell and a Quesalupa shell, with a viscous layer of thick cheese between it; Caesar Crunchwrap with all the deliciousness of a Caesar salad and all the wholesomeness of a taco and the Chicken Enchilada Burrito which combines enchiladas with soft tortilla, untangling the hot as well as the cold.

Taco Bell Menu is loved by vegetarians mainly because of 7 -Layer Burrito. But not only this, it is quite popular for its Nachos Supreme, Crunch Wrap Supreme. The latest in the test charge is the Doritos Locos Tacos. Some of the Taco Bell menu prices are as follows: Soft Taco – $.99 ; Crunchy Taco- $.99; Taco Supreme-$1.39; Dorito Taco- $1.26; Nachos-$.99; Taco salad-4.69.

Some of the long-lasting achievements of Taco Bell are Doritos Locos Tacos and the Baja Blast Freeze which are as luscious as the Taco Bell prices.

Similarly, Jack in the Box menu has a list of delicious and convenient food items like sandwiches, burgers, sides, drinks and desserts. Jack in a Box menu prices is highly affordable. It has meals for breakfast to late night as well. Some of the famous Jack in the Box food items is Sourdough Jack burger (a delicate beef and bacon formation sandwiched between the two brownish golden sourdough buns) and on the cheaper side, 2 Tacos for $.99,Curly Fries, and the cost effective Jumbo Jack. Thus, it can be said that the Jack in the Box Prices vary from $.99 to $6.59. It is a candid competitor to all the great fast food companies and their prices, like Burger King or McDonald’s, the prices offered here are comparably cheapest in the food industry, especially at a quality that’s better than its competitors.

About Secret Menus:

Secret Menus informs you about the unofficial secret menu of the restaurants. Secret Menus has a secret tie-up with the management team of the restaurants who help this site to be unique in its own way.

For more information, please visit https://secretmenus.com/taco-bell/full-menu/ & https://secretmenus.com/jack-in-the-box/full-menu/

