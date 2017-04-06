Ken Research in its latest publication titled “Qatar Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 – Video Surveillance Systems and Fire Alarm System to Drive Market Growth” suggested that electronic security market is expected to grow at a five year CAGR of 17.0% during 2016-2021.

The report provided information on CCTV (Analog, Digital), Fire Alarm, Access Control Devices (Biometric Based , Card Based, Pin Based), Intrusion Alarms (Motion Alarms, Seismic Alarms, Infrared Beam Alarms) segments covering companies including Bosch, Avigilon, Honeywell, Hikvision, Axis Communications, Pelco, Siemens, Tyco, Simplex and others.

Electronic security market in Qatar is still in developing stage. Government and oil companies were the key consumers of electronic security in the country. CCTV and access control systems were the two major segments that dominated the market. Rising maturity towards IT products had prompted the market to develop at a very high growth rate.

IP cameras dominated the CCTV market in Qatar. Fire alarms were the third most installed electronic security devices in Qatar market on the basis of revenue. Honeywell, Siemens and Simplex were the top three players on the basis of revenue in 2016. Demand for intrusion alarm systems was very low in 2016. Qatar has taken several measures to improve its regulations regarding installation of electronic devices in the country. Installation of CCTV cameras had been made mandatory in all commercial spaces across Qatar. Similarly, installation of fire alarm system has also been mandatory in commercial and residential complexes to improve the compliance to civil defense code.

As reported in 2016, Qatar government had set plans of whopping USD 72.0 billion on infrastructure development in upcoming years. Qatar electronic security market is estimated to register a positive CAGR during 2016-2021. Future mega events, such as 2022 Football World Cup, crowd control and traffic management is expected to be key drivers for spiked demand for electronic security equipments in the region. Regulation regarding installation of electronic security is expected to create additional demand in future.

It is expected that project related surveillance investment in the region will lead the market. Doha’s retail stock is anticipated to expand by around 1.9 million square meters over the next five years (2017-2021), Qatar Tourism Authority has allocated USD 64.0 Billion (QR 236 billion) to fund a massive tourism program to implement, organize and enhance safety at the 2022 World Cup.

Key topics covered in report

Qatar Electronic Security Market

Doha Security Devices Market

Doha New Installation Security Devices

Doha Video Surveillance Market Size

Cctv Market Growth Qatar

Intrusion Alarm Industry In Qatar

Fire Alarm System Market Trends

Access Control Industry Growth Qatar

Video Management System Market Growth Qatar

System Integrators Market Qatar

Competition Security Devices Qatar

Bosch Market Share Qatar Electronic Security

Qatar Cctv Market Future

Access Control Future Outlook

Intrusion Alarm New Innovation In Qatar

New Development Security Devices Qatar

Investment In Security Devices In Qatar

Market Outlook Qatar Security

Security Market Growth Qatar

Video Surveillance System Growth In Qatar

Qatar Building Automation Market

Security Systems Competition In Qatar

For more coverage click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/defense-and-security/security-devices/qatar-electronic-security-market/94376-16.html

Related Reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/defense-and-security/security-devices/india-electronic-security-market-2020/30045-16.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/defense-and-security/security-devices/china-electronic-security-market/657-16.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/defense-and-security/security-devices/malaysia-electronic-security-equipment-market-research-report/528-16.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249