Sulfone polymers are high performance thermoplastics manufactured through the condensation polymerization process. Sulfone polymers are primarily employed in the manufacture of components which require high thermal and chemical stability such as automotive oil circuits, oil pistons and gears, medical devices such as dialyzers, nebulizers and medicals implants. Rising demand for sulfone polymers in the medical industry in various regions is likely to propel the sulfone polymer market in the near future. North America dominates the sulfone polymer market in terms of production and demand. Asia Pacific is the second largest consumer of sulfone polymer in 2015. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the key consumers of sulfone polymers. Expensive nature of raw materials and high processing costs are anticipated to hamper market growth of sulfone polymers during the forecast period. These factors are projected to unfavorably affect market growth during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for sulfone polymers at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sulfone polymers market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sulfone polymers during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the sulfone polymers market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sulfone polymers market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the sulfone polymers market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global sulfone polymers market by segmenting it in terms of product type (PSU, PESU, and PPSU) and applications such as medical, automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, industrial and other (including membrane, military, plumbing, etc). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for sulfone polymers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of sulfone polymers for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of sulfone polymers has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type and key applications of sulfone polymers. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, BP magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global sulfone polymers market. The global sulfone polymer market is consolidated. Key players include BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Sabic. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Sulfone Polymers Market: Product Type Analysis

• PSU

• PESU

• PPSU

• Medical

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Consumer Goods

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Others (membrane, military, plumbing, etc)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o ASEAN

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

