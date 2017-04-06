Moving a business from one location to another can be overwhelming, mostly for those who own, manage, and work for the business. They all wonder if everything will actually show up, be sent to the correct area, and arrive as is and/or intact. There are those who stress constantly and who remain on edge until everything is in place. That’s their way. But, if you want to remain calm, collected, and worry-free during an office move and know without a doubt that everything is going to arrive as planned: 1) make sure you methodically plan out your move and 2) hire professional, experienced office removal specialists to carry out your move.

1) Methodically Plan Out Your Move

If at all possible, create a checklist at that begins six months prior to your move, as follows:

Six Months Prior to Move

• Decide upon your future phone provider

• Figure out budget

• Plan design of new facility

• Meet with planners and designers

Three Months Prior to Move

• Decide upon office design

• Select computer provider

Two Months Prior to Move

• Contact stationary provider to confirm address change

• Make sure vendors and service providers are aware of address

• Select moving company*

One Month Prior to Move

• Inform customers of move

• Order office and building keys

• Confirm move with building supervisors

• Finalize phone and computer installation

One Day Prior to Move

• Tour new office

• Post Floor Plans

• Remove and install phones

Moving Day

• Install computers

• Unpack

• Settle in

*2) Select Moving Company

Zoom Business Relocaters

Two months prior to the move, you should select a moving company. Zoom Business Relocaters is the ideal choice. For over twenty years, Zoom has successfully performed over 6,500 business removals. It is one of the most trusted names in the business. It also provides:

• Custom made, inexpensive, hi-quality relocation services

• Quick, yet safe moves

• A large fleet from which to choose, so you always get the perfect trucks

• Minimal disruption to your business during your move, which saves you time and money

Proposal and Quote

Once a potential client contacts Zoom, a Business Move Manger will tour both the old and new locations, obligation free, and provide a Proposal and Quote. Once the customer signs the Proposal and Quote, Zoom will then begin preparing the plan.

Zoom Professional Relocaters

Zoom professionally manages all kinds of office relocations and handles small and large furnishings, as well as delicate equipment. When necessary, it safely and securely disassembles and reassembles conference tables and chairs, workstations, shelves, and boardroom tables. It also provides an unrestricted number of free moving boxes to expedite the move.

Zoom further offers experienced Office Removalist who guarantee all your belongings arrive in perfect condition. It utilizes an established system that checks and tracks all cartons from the old location to the new one.

Zoom offers Continuity

Continuity is vital to the Office Removal Companies of the business, so Zoom will carry out a move after normal work hours and on weekends so that your business is not disturbed.

With methodical planning and Zoom, your successful move is assured. Contact Zoom today!