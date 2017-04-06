Soap noodles are base soaps used in the manufacture of soap bars. They are produced from the reaction between fatty acid and sodium hydroxide. Soap noodles, added with pigments, fragrance and other components are used to produce different types of soap. Vegetable oils such as coconut oil or olive oil, palm oil, and animal fats (tallow) are major raw materials required for the manufacturing of soap noodles. These raw materials are ‘saponified’ using sodium hydroxide to form salts of fatty acids.

The report provides in-depth analysis and forecast of the soap noodles market on the global as well as regional level. The report includes forecast for the period from 2016 to 2024 in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Quantitative data has been derived through extensive secondary research of the global soap noodles market. Secondary sources typically include company websites, relevant magazines, government documents, and press releases. The top-down approach has been adopted to derive the regional numbers from global revenue and volume figures. Furthermore, the bottom-up approach has been employed to derive data for various source segments based on demand for soap noodles in each geographic segment. A combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches helps in validation of the quantitative data of the market. The data was further validated with the help of primary research with industry experts to ensure accuracy of derived numbers.

Detailed analysis of various factors driving the global soap noodles market has been included for astute decision making. Impact of these drivers during the forecast period has been included with data to substantiate research findings. Furthermore, factors restraining market growth have been included for better understanding of the market. Impact of these restraints has been analyzed over the forecast period. The report also comprises various opportunities available for market growth over the next eight years. Opportunities entail untapped or recently explored factors that are anticipated to drive the soap noodles market during the forecast period.

The report includes value chain analysis to help understand the industry thoroughly. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various entities involved in the soap noodles industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users. Various processes employed in the manufacture of soap noodles have been included in the value chain analysis. Porter’s Five Forces model has been employed to determine the degree of competition in the market during the forecast period. Company market share analysis has been included for better understanding of the competitive landscape. Company market share analysis includes the market share of dominant players in 2015, based on their production capacities and other factors. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze source segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each source segment.

Based on source type, the soap noodles market has been segmented into vegetable oil and tallow. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for soap noodles in each of its source segment has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the soap noodles market. These include Deeno Group, IOI Oleochemicals, Wilmar International Ltd, and VVF Limited. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

Table Of Content

This report segments the global soap noodles market as follows:

• Soap Noodles Market – Source Analysis

o Vegetable Oil

o Tallow

• Soap Noodles Market – Regional Analysis

o North America

 U.S.

 Rest of North America

o Europe

 U.K.

 Spain

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

 China

 Japan

 ASEAN

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Rest of Latin America

o Middle East & Africa (MEA)

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

