California – Seven Saints Jewelry, a California-based spiritual jewelry company that combines elements of the spiritual with visual arts and creative designs for the production of uniquely original jewelry products, this week announced it will have a display at the Unique LA Market on Mother’s Day weekend this year, May 13th and 14th, located at the California Market Center in Los Angeles.

To feature locally-made, unique, and designer goods crafted and developed by California entrepreneurs, Seven Saints Jewelry will have the Archangel Jewelry Collection, the Chakra Collection, Mala Collection, Men’s Collection, Sacred Geometry Jewelry, and more available for market shoppers.

“As a company that launched in 2016, I am incredibly encouraged by the immediate popularity and success of this uniquely spiritual jewelry venture,” said Kaliah Shil’Ee, Founder and Owner of Seven Saints Jewelry. “As a mother of two who has been involved in the holistic healing field for many years, I felt called to blend my passion for the spiritual with my love of creative design for the production of these mindfully curated jewelry pieces.”

Seven Saints Jewelry is made entirely locally in Downtown Los Angeles, with the pieces being assembled by hand in the designer’s studio. The jewelry utilizes healing gemstones and sacred symbols for other worldly jewelry experiences. Each printed text, scripture, positive thought, or symbol incorporated into the jewelry has been chosen intentionally to both inspire and serve as a daily reminder to the wearer of their sacredness and divinity. The company offers free repairs on all purchased items within the first six months of purchase.

“Yoga and meditation are an integral part of my life,” said Shil’Ee. “My dedication and devotion to these spiritual practices are what taught me that practices, like prayer and setting positive intentions, are what center us through life’s ups and downs. Intent on sharing these discoveries of mine, I am incredibly excited to be offering my latest jewelry pieces with consumers around the country and globally this year.”

Additionally, Shil’Ee this month announced that Seven Saints Jewelry was invited to be featured in British Vogue’s “Jewellery Designer Profile” segments in their June, July, and August summer campaign editions, and also Harper’s Bazaar UK’s “Luxury Jewellery” feature in their June edition.

To date, Seven Saints Jewelry has made debuts at design and trade shows in Orange County and the greater Los Angeles area. The company was officially launched at the end of October 2016, and will be celebrating 6-months in business in the upcoming month.

For more information, or to peruse the jewelry products today, visit: www.sevensaintsjewelry.com.

