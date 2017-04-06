Springfield, Missouri ( Webnewswire ) April 6, 2017 – Springfield’s Best, Inc. is a community institution which has been operating since 1994. Their main goal is to motivate the residents of Springfield to improve the Springfield economy by supporting the locally owned and managed organizations. This community provides membership only to those who conduct their business in a way that incorporates honesty, integrity and good moral values.

According to Mike George, branch manager for Renner Supply Company of Springfield, “We know what we are doing. Renner Supply has been in business since 1956, acquiring a good deal of expertise along the way. Our company stands not just for excellent quality, but also for uncompromising commitment because meeting the needs and expectations of our customers is the core of all our efforts. Our philosophy is to provide best-in-class service to our customers. Our team has highly skilled technicians who are capable of serving all your garage door needs. We offer the finest garage door accessories for sale in Springfield. Garage doors is our passion and profession”

Renner Supply Company is known for its high quality installation and repair services of garage doors in Springfield at competitive prices. Being in the industry for more than 60 years, it holds high ranks among other competitors in the industry. They are specialists in installation, repair and maintenance of garage doors and electric openers.

When asked about the Springfield’s Best 10-year membership, George added, “We are proud to be a part of Springfield’s Best, Inc. It is humbling to be recognized as having importance and value in the community. We thank our customers for their continued support and for the confidence they have placed in us.”

Renner Supply Company brings the highest level of reliability and peace of mind to their customers. They are specialized in installing garage doors and any garage door repair work in Springfield. To learn more, visit http://rennersupply.com

