What makes a wedding memorable and the ‘perfect’ day. It may take more than gold, silver, or bronze tones to make any wedding on the Gold Coast be noticed as memorable and spectacular. Any wedding photographer on the Gold Coast can tell you a memorable wedding is one where the couple are happy and they have a photo album of fantastic visuals to mark the occasion.

How can a couple make their wedding and/or reception ‘picture-perfect’? Beyond the metallic colour choices, a perfect wedding may include the unusual reception venue. Many couples wedding photography on the Gold Coast that is out-of-the-box. They do not want their to take the same boring, posed photos. They prefer candid wedding shots around the sea lions and sleep under the sea at Sea Life on the Sunshine Coast. Wedding venues are only part of what makes any Gold Coast wedding photographers’ photos treasures in later years and adds to the magic that creates the perfect wedding.

Look that fits the bride during any wedding photography Gold Coast session

Personality is important when it comes to any bride and groom having the wedding of their dreams. The best weddings and Gold Coast wedding photographers know to have a perfect wedding, one needs to have a wedding that includes their personal tastes. Ditch the traditional rose bouquet for a do-it-yourself bouquet of wild flowers and herbs from the Gold Coast. The perfect wedding is the one that may look thrown together. In reality, months of planning goes into a bride creating that ‘thrown-together’ look.

Don’t fret ruining the hairstyle at the wedding!

Why not nix the veil and consider wearing a cape at the wedding? Brides can look a vision in white when the wedding photographer from the Gold Coast takes their photo for their album and they do not have to worry about their tiara messing up their hair. It may an unusual choice, but it could allow a bride to move more freely on their wedding day and brides can still look visually stunning in white.

Start pre-wedding ceremony with the impressive Invites

Who says wedding photography on the Gold Coast must be like every other bride and groom. Some Gold Coast wedding couples are opting for wedding invitations that feature their photo. It is a great way for wedding couples to add a personal touch long before the ceremony and couples can meet and establish a relationship with the of their choosing before the big day!

Make the wedding reception on affair to remember!

The best weddings are the ones that truly fit the wedding couples’ personality and make the occasion truly fun for guests, too. Why not say ‘I do’ in a place that truly fits the couple getting married. Do they both love books? A wedding ceremony at the library may be in order. Do they love thrills, why not say I do in a theme park and turn an outside venue into a carnival, complete with popcorn and a Dreamworld ferris wheel? If a Gold Coast couple want to be one with nature, a Christmas tree farm, such as Real Christmas Trees, may be a great place to exchange rings.

Can you think of any more perfect ways to help remember a wedding?

