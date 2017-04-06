One Man and A Brush is a local painting merchandise owned by Richard Nelson, who is also the current day president of this company. It was rated A+ by BBB Accreditation in 2014. Recently for more than 10 years they have extended their services in other sectors like Interior Painting and Exterior Painting, like Cabinet Painting,Pressure Washing, Deck Staining, Gutters, Siding Replacement,Drywall Installing & Repairing, etc. Located in the city of Woodstock or North Metro-Atlanta, with an experience of 25 years, One Man and A Brush knows that it takes a lot more than just choosing a color to get started for painting one’s house. Lots of planning and consideration is needed for one to give the responsibility of their house in the hands of a stranger.

They offer power washing and interior/exterior painting. All of their house painters are highly professional craftsmen who have pervasive experience. They are the perfect residential painters for affordable exterior or interior house painting in not only Woodstock, GA but also in the surrounding areas.

There are not one or two, but innumerable reasons for choosing One Man and A Brush. They work to satisfy the clients by implementing thorough processes, using durable materials and techniques which are professional. Open Color Consultation is guaranteed with every complimentary estimate. “No Fault” touch-up painting service is available for every customer. Affordable price for unwavering quality makes it easily the first choice for all.

The exterior house painting consists of pressure washing which removes the dirt & mildew followed by Anti mold treatment. Damaged wood or wood rot is repaired, and all peeled or loose paints are scrapped off. They offer power or even hand sanding for surfaces which are smooth.Caulking of wall cracks and joints on trim and cladding; repairing window glazing then putty, are all a part of their well efficient work. Other works like patching damaged or cracked areas; Priming exposed and new wood; fixing cracked or impaired stucco; Concealing of windows along with lighting and also other areas helps them to be identified as one of the best group of painters. Covering or Shielding of all landscape are also their forte. Spraying and Hand brushing of siding and eaves, hand brushing of doors, windows, down spouts and each and every corner by using superior paint makes them detailed painters.

No project is small or large for One Man and A Brush. The job site supervisor sees to the quality and efficiency of the workers.It is not a franchise, but a locally operated company. Richard Nelson in his early 80's started this organization with his cousin, who already had a contracting paint company in Augusta, GA. He is the one who taught Richard the trade of house painting. One Man and A Brush offers many services like interior and exterior painting,deck staining, cabinet painting,carpentry, pressure washing, back splash and tile flooring, siding replacement etc. in areas near Woodstock, GA.

