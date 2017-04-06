06, April 2017: Individuals who have experienced issues with poor or bad mobile network signal reception know the feeling of stress, frustration and anger that come with this situation. Though they are living now in a modern life, many Canadians are still experiencing the unpleasant effects of weak mobile phone signals at home, offices and even on the road. Good thing is that “Mobile Signal Booster” is now here to offer the most advanced and reliable cell phone signal booster Canada.

For over 10 years, the company has been delivering the best solution and has been helping individuals improve their cell phone signal by utilizing top quality cellular signal booster. Our group of experts uses their skills and expertise in resolving signal problems and improving the quality of their products which mainly include cell phone booster. Thecellular signal booster that the companyoffers are guaranteed and especially designed for use in Canada.

The company also offers single as well as multiple-band boosters to keep individuals connected regardless of their location or the type of cell phone they use. Since the company is 100 % confident on the quality of their products, they provide longer product warranty. Aside from offering premium quality products, the company also has the most dedicated professional customer service specialists who are ready to answer clients’ queries and concerns round the clock.

With “Mobile Signal Boosters” individuals can now enjoy life without drop calls and poor signal reception. The company offers top of the line cell phone booster for sale that individuals can take advantage of to enjoy five bar signal guaranteed. The company has helped thousands of clients improve signals on cars, boats, offices, hotels and homes.

There are many good reasons to choose “Mobile Signal Boosters” for clients’ needs for reliable cell phone signal booster Canada. The products offered by the company are CE certified and have met all essential health, environmental and safety provisions and complied with all essential CE requirements. The company also offers easy set-up of products which usually takes about 20 minutes or even less than that and does not really require special knowledge and skills.

Other good reasons to choose this company is that they guarantee 5 bar signal when clients use their cellphone in any location covered by the company’s products, they offer 24/7 customer support, provides free shipping and 30 day money back guarantee.

For Media Contact:

Company: Mobile Signal Boosters

Address: 150 Terence Matthews Crescent

Kanata, ON K2M 1X4, Canada

Phone Number: +16475566132

Email: info@cellphoneboosters.ca

Website: https://www.cellphoneboosters.ca/