Software Improves Functionality and Efficiency of Sage 100 Sales Order Deposit Process.

Portland, OR, USA — ISM (http://www.goism.com), a national Sage partner based in Portland, OR, announces the release of FlexiPay, a new Sage 100 extended solution, which works with the Sage 100 Sales Order module to improve the functionality of sales order deposit processing.

FlexiPay enhances Sage 100 by providing a mechanism which enables the Sage 100 Sales Order module to accept multiple deposits per order.

“FlexiPay is the latest of our many extended solutions, which add functionality to the core Sage 100 product, enabling Sage 100 to better fit the needs and requirements of individual businesses,” said BJ O’Reilly, President of ISM, adding, “We are focused on turning our customers’ businesses into well-oiled machines and are constantly seeking to improve their processes in order to increase the ROI of their operations.”

FlexiPay enhances the stock Sage 100 process for posting customer deposits, and it works with all forms of payment integrated with Sage 100, including credit cards, checks, cash, and wire. Because the extended solution is so flexible, it’s a great fit for any company that routinely accepts multiple deposits on a single sales order.

About ISM

ISM, based in Portland, OR, is a national consulting firm focused on small and medium-sized businesses, providing sales, consulting, implementation, training, technical support, and related services for the most widely used business and accounting software applications, including Sage 100, Sage X3, and Acumatica. For more information, visit http://www.goism.com or call +1-877-496-5350.