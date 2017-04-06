Nickelous Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit.

The common tetragonal hexahydrate crystallizes from aqueous solution between 30.7 and 53.8 °C. Below these temperatures, a heptahydrate crystallises, and above these temperatures an orthorhombic hexahydrate forms. The yellow anhydrous form, NiSO4, is a high melting solid that is rarely encountered in the laboratory. This material is produced by heating the hydrates above 330 °C. It decomposes at still higher temperatures to nickel oxide.

X-ray crystallography measurements show that NiSO4?6H2O consists of the octahedral [Ni (H2O)6]2+ ions. These ions in turn are hydrogen bonded to Sulfate ions. Dissolution of the salt in water gives solutions containing the aquo complex [Ni (H2O)6]2+.

All nickelous sulfates are paramagnetic.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nickelous Sulfate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Norilsk Nickel

Umicore

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM)

Mechema

Outotec

Nicomet

Coremax

Zenith

SEIDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Jilin Jien Nickel Industry

Jinchuan

Green Eco-Manufacturer

Jinco Nonferrous

Huaze Cobalt & Nickel

Guangxi Yinyi

Market Segment by Regions

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type

EN Grade

Plating Grade

High-Purity Grade

Market Segment by Applications

Electroplating

Chemical?Industry

Battery

