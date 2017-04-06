Mist Eliminator can be defined as the mechanical separation of liquids from gases.
There are two general types of mist eliminators – mesh and vane types. In addition, fiber bed mist eliminators are also used in some chemical processes. “
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Mist Eliminator in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
Air Quality Engineering
Aeroex
AMACS
Boegger Industrial Limited
Champion
Coastal Technologies, Inc.
FABCO-AIR
Geovent
Indsutrial Maid
Koch-Glitsch
MECS
Met-Pro Environmental Air Solutions
Mikropor
Munters
Ningbo T.C.I Co.,Ltd
Pneumatic Product
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
Wire-mesh mist eliminators
Baffle-type mist eliminators
Market Segment by Applications
Petrochemical
Chemical
Power
Gas Processing
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Mist Eliminator market report.
