Microalgae, also called microphytes, are microscopic algae, typically found in freshwater and marine systems. They are unicellular species which exist individually, or in chains or groups. The biodiversity of microalgae is enormous and they represent an almost untapped resource. Most of these microalgae species produce unique products like carotenoids, antioxidants, fatty acids, enzymes, polymers, peptides, toxins and sterols.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Microalgae Consumption in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
DIC Corporation
Cyanotech Corporation
Algaetech Group
TAAU Australia
Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina
Shengbada Biology
Dongying Haifu Biological
Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering
Alltech
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
Spirulina
Chlorella
Dunaliella Salina
Red Aphanocapsa
Others
Market Segment by Applications
Food
Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Biofuel
Others
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Microalgae Consumption market report.
