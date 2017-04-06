Microalgae, also called microphytes, are microscopic algae, typically found in freshwater and marine systems. They are unicellular species which exist individually, or in chains or groups. The biodiversity of microalgae is enormous and they represent an almost untapped resource. Most of these microalgae species produce unique products like carotenoids, antioxidants, fatty acids, enzymes, polymers, peptides, toxins and sterols.

Access Full Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-microalgae-consumption-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-16807.html



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Microalgae Consumption in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

Algaetech Group

TAAU Australia

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Shengbada Biology

Dongying Haifu Biological

Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering

Alltech

Request For Sample Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/16807/request-sample



Market Segment by Regions

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type

Spirulina

Chlorella

Dunaliella Salina

Red Aphanocapsa

Others

Market Segment by Applications

Food

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Biofuel

Others

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Microalgae Consumption market report.



Contact Us

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com