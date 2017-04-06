A Pressure Sensor is a device that senses pressure and converts it into an electric signal where the amount depends upon the pressure applied. Medical pressure sensors monitor a patient’s condition by providing accurate and reliable diagnostics in a broad range of conditions.
Typically, medical pressure sensors are used to measure gage or differential pressures. Measurement of these pressures can then be used to calculate volumetric flow rates as well as fluid, gas or air volumes.
This report include the both of MEMS type and Medical Pressure Transduce.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Medical Pressure Sensors in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
TE Connectivity (Measurement Specialties)
Honeywell
NXP+ Freescale
Amphenol
Infineon
First Sensor AG
TDK EPCOS
Edwards Lifesciences
Smiths Medical
Argon
ICU Medical
Merit Medical Systems
Biosenor International
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
MEMS Medical Pressure Sensors
Medical Pressure Transduce
Market Segment by Applications
Respiratory Devices
Patient Monitors Devices
Diagnostics/Analytical Equipment
Surgical instruments
Others
