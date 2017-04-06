A Pressure Sensor is a device that senses pressure and converts it into an electric signal where the amount depends upon the pressure applied. Medical pressure sensors monitor a patient’s condition by providing accurate and reliable diagnostics in a broad range of conditions.

Typically, medical pressure sensors are used to measure gage or differential pressures. Measurement of these pressures can then be used to calculate volumetric flow rates as well as fluid, gas or air volumes.

This report include the both of MEMS type and Medical Pressure Transduce.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Medical Pressure Sensors in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

TE Connectivity (Measurement Specialties)

Honeywell

NXP+ Freescale

Amphenol

Infineon

First Sensor AG

TDK EPCOS

Edwards Lifesciences

Smiths Medical

Argon

ICU Medical

Merit Medical Systems

Biosenor International

Market Segment by Regions

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type

MEMS Medical Pressure Sensors

Medical Pressure Transduce

Market Segment by Applications

Respiratory Devices

Patient Monitors Devices

Diagnostics/Analytical Equipment

Surgical instruments

Others

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Medical Pressure Sensors market report.



