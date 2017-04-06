Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs) are glasses or goggles used to protect eyes from damage from visible and invisible wavelengths of laser light. They can be similar to goggles or be lenses incorporated into other pieces of protective eyewear. Intrabeam viewing of lasers usually requires protective goggles even with a low power laser. Laser protection goggles work on the basis that laser light is one frequency, making it easy to filter out. Laser goggles are subject to degradation and damage like any other kind of eyewear.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
Honeywell International
Uvex group
ESS
Gentex
Revision Military
Laser Safety Industries
NoIR LaserShields
PerriQuest
Univet Optical Technologies
Metamaterial Technologies
Thorlabs Inc
Phillips Safety Products Inc
Kentek Corporation
Global Laser Ltd
BASTO
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
Glass
Polycarbonate
Others
Market Segment by Applications
Medical
Military
Scientific Research
& Education
Industrial Use
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs) market report.
