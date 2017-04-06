The ICP-Optical Emission Spectrometer (ICP-OES), sometimes referred to as an ICP-Atomic Emission Spectrometer (ICP-AES), separates the light emitted from the plasma into its discrete component wavelengths using a diffraction grating. Each element in the periodic table has its own distinct set of emission wavelengths.

The Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) analysis method uses a high-frequency inductively coupled plasma as the light source, and is ideal for the element analysis of sample solutions. The ICP Emission Spectrometer has become highly regarded for its speed and accuracy, due to the increase in the number of analyzed samples and analyzed elements in recent years (simultaneous ICP-OES).

The ICP-OES is widely used as the official analysis method according to European Commission for drinking water analysis and enables a large field of applications for element analysis. Beside general and environmental testing laboratories (water, soils), the ICPE-9800 is used in oil and gas industries for analysis of petrochemicals (oils, fuels, biofuels) and in the pharmaceutical sector to fulfill the requirements of the European Pharmacopoeia.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the ICP-OES Spectrometer in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Shimadzu

GBC

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent

Spectro

Teledyne Leeman Labs

Analytik Jena

Horiba

Skyray Instrument

Huaketiancheng

FPI

Market Segment by Regions

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type

Sequential Type

Simultaneous Type

Market Segment by Applications

Pharmaceutical Industry

Enviromental Analysis

Metallurgical

Others

