Electrical Steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel: grain oriented electrical steel and non-grain oriented electrical steel, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched grain oriented electrical steel.

Access Full Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-grain-oriented-electrical-steel-market-by-manufacturers-16793.html



Grain oriented electrical steels are iron-silicon magnetic alloys. These alloys are used to construct the cores of highly-efficient electric transformers due to their unique magnetic properties. Available in grades M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5 and M-6, with superior magnetic properties in the rolling direction, oriented steels are used in transformer cores. They are used in large generators and other apparatus when the design permits the directional magnetic characteristics to be used efficiently.

Grain oriented electrical steel usually has a silicon level of 3%. It is processed in such a way that the optimal properties are developed in the rolling direction, due to a tight control (proposed by Norman P. Goss) of the crystal orientation relative to the sheet. Grain oriented electrical steels are usually applied in transformers, rectifiers and so on. “

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

NSSMC

Posco

JFE Steel

NLMK Group

ThyssenKrupp

AK Steel

Cogent(Tata Steel)

ArcelorMittal

Stalprodukt S.A.

ATI

WISCO

Baosteel

Shougang

Ansteel

Request For Sample Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/16793/request-sample



Market Segment by Regions

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type

General

High magnetic strength

Domain refinement

Market Segment by Applications

Spinner

The Immobilizer

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market report.



Contact Us

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com