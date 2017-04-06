Albany, New York, April 6, 2017: The market for edible packaging gain much of its momentum from the increasing demand of processed products, increasing household income and the rising preference of customers for hygienic and durable food products. The rapidly rising global market for edible packaging is the focus of a new market intelligence report, added to the huge collection of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This research report is titled as “Global Edible Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2016-2024”. The primary objective of this report is to identify risks and opportunities in the market and highlight updates as well as insights related to various segments and sub-segments of the global edible packaging market.As per the key findings of the report, the global edible packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2024. Rising at this pace, market evaluation will reach a value of US$1.3 billion by the end of 2024 from US$0.77 billion in 2016.

The report begins with an overview of the global market, evaluating market performance in terms of value and revenue, followed by a scrutiny of major market trends, growth drivers and restraints along with their impact on demand in the market. The study triangulates the information via analysis on the basis of supply side, demand side and market dynamics of global market. It also includes a forecast of the revenue, market share, size and trend of the market globally.

Another vital feature of this report, is the study of the global edible packaging market by segregating the market, on the basis of region, material type and end-user. Based on material type, the segments are as follows:

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Surfactant

Protein Films

Composite Films

Moreover, the segments based on end-user are F&B manufacturing (fresh food, dairy products, cakes & confectionery, baby food and other food products), pharmaceuticals and others. Geographically, the market divisions are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. For each segment, the study not only provides forecast in terms of size and revenue but also evaluates the industry in terms of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year growth. It helps in recognizing the future opportunities as well as the predictability of the global market.

In the final section of the report, global edible packaging market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies along with information such as company overview, financial strategies, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments. Major players featured in the report are MonoSol, LLC (Kuraray Co. Lyd.), JRF Technology LLC., WikiCell Designs Inc. as well as Tate and Lyle Plc.

