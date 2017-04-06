The report entitled Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market 2017 presents key insights into the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market along with the latest up-to-date industry details and forthcoming 1,4-Dichlorobenzene industry trends, which will assist the readers to focus on product specification and end users driving the overall market revenue and profitability.

Report Keynotes:

The main motive of the report on “Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market 2017” is to study comprehensive details of the market investors, key industry players which will enable them to make vital decisions in regards to 1,4-Dichlorobenzene growth opportunities and future investment scope.

This report highlights the prominent industry competitors and provides the deep analysis of the major factors influencing the market. The report also covers the forecasts market study related to industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and company profiles of top industry players.

Dominant 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market players:

1 Bayer

2 Dacheng Shandong

3 Fenghuangdao Yangzhou

4 Haichen

5 Kureha

6 Monsanto

7 Nanhua Sinopec

8 PPG

9 Pengyu Jiangsu

10 Sumitomo Chemical

11 Yangnong Jiangsu

This Report examines the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market concerning product type, application service, client and geography. The global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market covers major continents.

Region wise Analysis of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market:

1 USA

2 Europe

3 Japan

4 China

5 India

6 South East Asia

The global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market has been segmentized into two parts product and application.

Product Segment Analysis of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market:

1 CP purity is more than 99.0%

2 GR’s purity is more than 99.9%

Application Segment Analysis of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market:

1 PPS resin

2 Insecticide

3 Deodorizer

4 Others

Finally, the research study provides a comprehensive view of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2016 to 2021, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.