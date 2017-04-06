This year DDoS-GUARD is a Bronze sponsor of one of the main events for the telecommunication service providers – the conference of the Eurasian Network Operators Group (ENOG), which is held by RIPE NCC. This year it takes place in St. Petersburg on 23 and 24 of May 2017.

ENOG has been held in various cities of world since 2011, each year is visited by more than 200 attendees from Europe and Asia. The main goal of the event is to provide participants with an opportunity to share ideas and discuss the most relevant issues for the regional Internet community. For two days held, there were a lot of speeches and presentations on various topics, including cybersecurity.

The DDoS-GUARD representatives already participated in ENOG giving a presentation on “Protection of business against modern DDoS threats: comparison of IaaS and hardware solutions”, and praised the way the event was held and the opportunities offered by being a part of it. This year, we will be happy to meet again our colleagues and partners to discuss the possibility of cooperation in terms of ensuring cyber security.