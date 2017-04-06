Shortly after Trimark Properties announced the groundbreaking of its latest 50,000-square-foot luxury office building, Ingenuity, construction began on another property developed by the Gainesville, Florida real estate firm. Cascades Luxury Apartments, a $14 million multifamily community located less than three blocks away from the University of Florida campus, broke ground on March 22nd.

Cascades will be the newest addition to Trimark’s portfolio of Gainesville apartments .The building will be situated between the University’s campus and Sorority Rowat 925 SW 4th Avenue, an attractive setting for both students and investors due to its close proximity to classes and the city’s entertainment districts.

The complex will be the fourth multifamily property near Sorority Row developed by Trimark Properties in the past four years. It succeeds Solaria, Savion Park and Tuscana Luxury Apartments, all of which won City Beautification Awards in 2016.

“Our objective has always been to provide high-quality student housing near the University of Florida campus, Sorority Row, downtown and midtown so our residents can enjoy a convenient and satisfying lifestyle balance between their studies and experiencing the Gainesville culture,” said John Fleming, managing partner of Trimark Properties. “We believe that we have designed a property that students will take pride living in, and we are excited to see the finished project.”

The 72,900-square-foot building, designed by architects Fugleberg Koch and Trimark Properties, will comprise of sixty-seven units, ranging from studio to four-bedroom floor plans. It will stand five-stories high and include deluxe community amenities such as a rooftop gathering area with ivy-wrapped pergolas, a fire bowl and bar-top seating. Off of the first floor, a multi-leveled veranda with a cascading waterfall and wading fountain will serve as a lounging area.

Apartment interiors will incorporate upscale features such as kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, bathrooms with porcelain tile-surrounded tubs, and crown molding in the living rooms. All units will have their own attached Juliet balconies, excluding four-bedroom units which will have full-size terraces.Rents will range between $1,045 to $2,900 per month.

Cascades’ developer, Trimark Properties, is a multifamily and commercial investor headquartered in Gainesville. They own and manage over 25 apartment complexes near the University of Florida campus, as well as over 20 commercial buildings in Innovation Square and downtown Gainesville. They are the thirty-five-time winner of the Gainesville City Beautification Award.

Construction on Cascades, led by D.E. Scorpio Corporation, will be completed in July of 2018.

Contact:

Company: Trimark Properties

Address: Gainesville, Florida

Website: http://www.trimarkproperties.com/gainesville-apartments/