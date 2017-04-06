Florida, United States; 06, April 2017: KHRXS released his mixtape “KhrXs” in February 2016, featuring the production from Nard & B and Press Play. Hosted by DJ Pop Dukez, this mixtape was appreciated the world over and established the artist’s Hi-Rock genre as one of the funky music type that everyone appreciated.

And now “KhrXs 2” is also creating ripples in the music industry and is fast gaining its popularity among music lovers around the world. The latest mixtape by the Florida artist is available on different websites and online platforms for free download. According to reports, the mixtape is being downloaded by dozens of music enthusiasts from different platforms on a daily basis. Many of these KhrXs fans are enjoying the music of this new mixtape and this will further consolidate the popularity of the Hi-Rock kind of music that is the original creation of this Florida based artist.

For all Hi-Rock genre fans, the “KhrXs 2” mixtape will prove a new musical retreat to enjoy a unique creation. According to KhrXs, it has everything that will appeal to the new generation music lovers. The mixtape has already been downloaded by a number of music lovers and KhrXs fans, and they all are appreciating the music and the artist’s soulful creation. KhrXs is confident that “KhrXs 2” will again create a buzz all around and it will be a bigger success than his “KhrXs”.

KhrXs has been deeply influenced by Michael Jackson, Outkast, and Lil Wayne. His music carries a strong flavor of these music legends, but he includes something unusual and never tried before that make his music truly unique. His “KhrXs” is loved by music lovers because of this unusual and exciting music. The artist has a significant fan following around the world, and which is expected to grow even more with the release of this new mixtape “KhrXs 2”. One can learn more about this mixtape or can play it online by visiting the link https://mxtpz.me/a/106620.

About KhrXs:

For Media Contact:

Contact Person: KhrXs

Telephone: (917) 740-3831

Email: 24kmixtapes@gmail.com

Website: https://mxtpz.me/a/106620