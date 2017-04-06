The Flame Resistant Fabrics Market Research Report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth during the study period Upto 2021.

Flame resistant fabrics are fabrics which offer high resistance to fire and flame owing to their high chemical and flame retardant properties. These fabrics show high flame resistance than other fireproof and flame retardant materials and fabrics. Flame resistant fabrics are widely used for safety purpose in oil & gas, paint, automobile, transport and other end-user industries. Flame resistant fabrics are made from various materials. Most widely used of all is polyester which is significantly used in manufacturing flame retardant apparels used in firefighting services.

Download Free Sample Copy Of this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-3610

These fabrics are also used in various materials like sports bags, tents, industrial clothing and other applications. Worker safety from fire hazard and safety at public places concerned with events and entertainment are imperative features of flame resistant fabrics. Global flame resistant fabrics market is analyzed by applications and segmented as transport, industrial protective clothing, law enforcement and firefighting services and others (including home furnishings, etc.).

Increase in the demand for industrial protective clothing for worker safety and mandatory regulations imposed by the government to use protective and fire resistant clothing are major factors to upsurge the growth of this market. Automobile and transport industry highly demand flame resistant fabrics for safety as well as to tackle fire hazards which further empowers the growth of this market. Increase in number of fire hazards to natural disasters as well as man-made errors significantly boost the growth of this market. Use of flame resistant fabrics in public events as well as home furnishings is further expected to augment the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– DuPont

– Milliken & Company

– Lenzing AG

– Huntsman Corporation

– Teijin Aramid

– Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

– Solvay SA

– PBI Performance Products

– Royal Tencate Corporate EMEA

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

View More About this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/3610-flame-resistant-fabrics-market-report

D. Major Table of Contents :

1.Introduction To The Flame Resistant Fabrics Market

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis Of Flame Resistant Fabrics

4.Flame Resistant Fabrics Market Analysis By Application

5.Flame Resistant Fabrics Market Analysis By Geography

6.Competitive Landscape Of Flame Resistant Fabrics Companies

7.Company Profiles Of Flame Resistant Fabrics Industry

Buy Now this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-3610

Other Related Reports :

​Global Flame Resistant Chemicals Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Flame resistant chemicals are supplementary compounds in the materials such as plastics, textile, surface finishes and coatings to prevent and suppress flame. It is majorly employed in construction industry. Stringent regulation and need for safety standards has emerged as a driving force for the growth of this market.

View More : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/441-flame-resistant-chemicals-market-report