The Connected Healthcare Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2015-2022.

The report on global connected healthcare market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Increasing use of smart phones and wearable devices

– Cost effective products

– Growing lifestyle diseases led to the innovation of personalized healthcare solution

B. Restraints :

– Lack of awareness towards advanced healthcare tool

– Increasing privacy issue

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Agamatrix, Inc.

– AirStrip Technologies

– AliveCor Inc.

– Allscripts

– Apple Inc.

– Athenahealth, Inc.

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Cerner

– GE Healthcare

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. By Type :

– M-Health Devices

– M-Health Services

– E-Prescription

2. By Application :

– Monitoring Applications

– Diagnosis & Treatment

– Education and Awareness

– Healthcare Management

– Wellness & Prevention

– Other

