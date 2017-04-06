DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 China Synthetic Leather Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Synthetic Leather market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in China, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In China market, the top players include many company. With key sales data like sales (volume), revenue, market share for top players.such as

• Kuraray

• Toray

• Teijin

• Bayer

• Favini

• Sappi

• Asahi Kansei

• Ducksung

• DAEWON Chemical

• Filwel

• Kolon

• Sanfang

• Nanya

• Wenzhou Imitation Leather

• Anhui Anli

• Fujian Tianshou

• Shandong Jinfeng

• Yantai Wanhua

• Shandong Tongda

• Jiaxing Hexin

• Kunshan Xiefu

• Huafon Group

• Wenzhou Huanghe

• Meisheng Industrial

• Xiamen Hongxin

• Fujian Huayang

• Sanling

• Hongdeli

• Shandong Friendship

• Wangkang Group

Split by product types/category, covering many types. with sales, revenue and market share for each type, such as

• PVC

• Normal PU

• Microfiber PU

• Ecological Function PU

Split by applications/end use industries, covers many application. This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Synthetic Leather in each application.suach as

• Sport Shoes

• Bags

• Furniture

• Car Interiors

• Sports Goods

• Other Application

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 China Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Vendors/Manufacturers

3 China Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 China Synthetic Leather Vendors/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

5 Production Cost Analysis of Antivirus Software

6 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

8 Market Influences Factors Analysis

9 China Synthetic Leather Market Forecast (2017-2022)

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

