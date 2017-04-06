April 6th, 2017: While for the past decade AB de Villiers has been achieving new records for the Proteas on the field, the current South African ODI captain, record holder, and the adopted son of Bengaluru, is set to achieve yet another milestone in his sporting career.

AB, who is world renowned for his innovative batting style and all round excellence on the cricket pitch, is now setting a trend off the field.

Partnering with American based tech company, FanHero, AB is the first South African sportsman to develop a personalised fan engagement app, that will allow him to interact on a deeper level with his global fan following.

Talking about the app, AB said, “I have been looking for a way to engage on a more authentic level with my fans across the world and I believe that my app – AB 17 – would be the perfect way to do so. It will be my life in a bundle, something that I haven’t been able to get across on traditional social media.” Continuing on, AB shared, “The idea is to give the fans an idea of what it’s like to be an international cricketer playing the whole year round, and what it takes to get there. The app is an electronic open book and I hope fans will truly appreciate, the insights I share with them, from off and on the field and on and off season.” Watch him speak about his App here.

FanHero’s technology has been developed to increase engagement and improve the interaction between user and fan. The company has broken the traditional boundaries of engagement allowing the fan to get closer to their hero, in this case, AB de Villiers.

Johan van Wyk, Director of FanHero South Africa said, “AB de Villiers is a superstar both on the field and online. He is one of Africa’s biggest sporting brands and represents everything we were looking for in terms of a partnership. As a company, we do not look to partner with just anyone, but AB ticked all the boxes.”

Indian fans can look forward to more access, fewer restrictions and a direct line to one of South Africa’s favourite sportsman, bringing the fan and hero closer together.

This unique platform will give fans unprecedented access to AB’s life. They’ll have the opportunity to see behind closed doors, learning what it takes to be a professional cricketer and exactly what makes AB tick. FanHero also ensures that AB maintains full ownership of the content he creates. No other social platform does this, making it a key advantage when using FanHero.

The AB 17 app is live on both the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores and can be downloaded via the following links:

iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/st/app/ab-17/id1212977311?mt=8

Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fanhero.ab&hl=en

​AB 17 is live and available on Apple iTunes and Google Play

​

​AB 17 provides exclusive and personalised content from AB De Villiers’ life both on and off the field

About FanHero

FanHero was formed in 2015 by a fusion of long-time partners Christopher Cooper, Humberto Farias, Peer Snoep, and Leo Farias who previously ran tech companies focusing on mobile applications. Collectively they have over 30 years of experience in the mobile solutions space and have successfully created and launched hundreds of apps for companies ranging from medium to Fortune 100 including Warner Music, Disney, Vasco Da Gama, Academy of Country Music, and more. They are privately funded.

More recently, tech maverick Al West has also invested in FanHero. West was the first person to successfully implement a platform solution for the banking industry and recognizes the full potential of FanHero’s engagement and monetization platform.

FanHero, a tech start-up that has been running for just over a year, has already produced several apps in North and South America. They specialise specifically with sporting teams and celebrities, allowing them the opportunity to engage exclusively with fans without the constraints of other social media platforms.

www.fanhero.com

About Square Consulting

Square Consulting is a sport and entertainment consultancy that provides the insight and opportunities for organizations to leverage the power of sport and entertainment to achieve their marketing objectives. We partner with brands to bridge the gap between fans and the business, by identifying the right strategic and cultural fit, and guiding businesses through the entire process of rights management, sponsorship and evaluation.

From strategy development to amplification, through to measurement, we help our partners grow their business by harnessing the global reach of sport and entertainment. From tactical campaigns to long term strategic initiatives, we help brands deliver high impact campaigns that enhance consumer experience.

Square Consulting also advises its partners to explore collaborative opportunities in corporate sustainability and helps in identifying the right platforms for community and stakeholder engagement.