New Delhi, 6th April 2017: AA Enterprises, one of the leading dealers of leather goods introduced its promising shoe brand Arigold during a pre-release event of the award-winning Bollywood film Blue Mountains. Arigold showcased its premium product variants in the presence of the star cast of the film, Producer Raujesh Kumar Jain and Director Suman Ganguli. The association is in sync with the brand’s plan to make significant strides into kids’ footwear segment by offering products that blends with their lifestyle.

The design of Arigold shoes is noticeably different to most established and popular kids shoe brands, offering a generous, yet lightweight sole with increased cushioning, stability and grip, a deviation from the standard design trend of minimalist sole.

Commenting on the unveiling, Mr. Ricky Banbah, Director AA Enterprises said, “Arigold is one of many initiatives we’re undertaking to elevate the overall footwear shopping experience for kids and teens. For the young crowd, this is indeed fantastic news as they have the chance to get a full spectrum of interesting products to choose from. We look forward to providing a comfortable and stylish journey through the best in fashion for seasons.”

Arigold’s design studio works on the philosophy to uphold ease, grace and craftsmanship for each design it creates. With its high end expertise and global methods of delivering comfort, the brand aims to be one of the most preferred brands in leather shoe category.

“This in itself is the beginning towards establishing a prominent name in the market. With the Indian footwear industry estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent from 2015 to 2020, Arigold aims to secure a strong position in the leather shoe category,” added Mr. Banbah.

Founded with the motive to embellish the lifestyle of people, the brand name is synonymous with bright and vivid element outshining to adorn its surroundings. The brand imbibes the belief of ‘Push Limits, Fuel Passion, Eat Miles and Reach Goals’. With its endeavour to deliver sustained comfort, it plans to expand its product portfolio for differential needs in the days to come.