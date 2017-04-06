The 3D Printing Plastic Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

3D printing plastic is the material used to synthesize the object in 3D printing. The variety of materials available are available in different states like powder, pellets, granules etc. Photopolymers is estimated as one of the largest markets in 3D printing plastic market. The growth is mainly attributed due to the increasing demand of it in medical equipment’s. Nylon, or polyamide, can be used in powder form or in filament form. It is a strong plastic material that is used in 3D printing. With the Accessibility of wide range of different applications, and declining crude oil prices has helped in development of this market. The market has also developed due to the increase in demand for advanced and qualitative products.

This report examines the global 3D printing plastic market and provides information regarding the revenue (USD Million) and Tons for the period 2014 to 2021. It further elaborates the market drivers which contribute to the growth. It then describes the restraints that are faced by the market. The market is classified into various segments with deep analysis of each segment for the study period.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Estimated rise in supply capacity

– Proficient for bulk manufacturing within less time period

– Development in application based definite results

B. Restraints :

– Demand in critical industries with certified grades

– Certain companies have monopoly due to key patents of industrial grades

– Higher rates of commercial grades

3D printing plastic market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– 3D Systems Corporation

– Arkema S.A.

– Stratasys Ltd.

– Royal DSM N.V.

– Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

– Crp Group

– Envisiontec GmbH

– Materialise NV

– More

In terms of geography, the 3D printing plastic market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. 3D Printing Plastic Market By Type :

– Photopolymers

– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

– Polyatic Acid (PLA)

– Polyamide/Nylon

2. 3D Printing Plastic Market By Applications :

– Commercial/Industrial

– Hobbyist

3. 3D Printing Plastic Market By End Use-Industry :

– Healthcare & Medical

– Aerospace & Defense

– Commercial Goods

– Automotive

